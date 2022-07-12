Mason City woman accused of fraud, forgery sentenced to probation
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman arrested earlier this year on several outstanding warrants has been sentenced to probation.
28-year-old Mariah Jurgena was arrested on May 18th in the area of 21st and South Grover and was possessing methamphetamine at the time.
Authorities were searching for Jurgena as she was wanted for allegedly depositing four bad checks into a Clear Lake bank account between January 18th and the 21st of last year and then either withdrawing the money or using the account to make purchases. Investigators say the total amount of the scheme was just over $7400.
Jurgena recently pleaded guilty to second-degree theft by check, fraudulent use of a credit card, forgery, and possession of a controlled substance third or subsequent offense. She was sentenced on Monday to a total of five years probation.