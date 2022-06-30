      Weather Alert

Mason City woman accused of entering, damaging Swaledale home

Jun 30, 2022 @ 11:46am

SWALEDALE — A Mason City woman has been jailed after being accused of going into a Swaledale home and causing damage.

19-year-old Mercades Motz is accused of going into a home in Swaledale late on Tuesday night and intentionally causing damage to the house and a vehicle totaling more than $1500.

Motz has been charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, as well as trespass causing injury or damage greater than $300, a serious misdemeanor.

Motz is scheduled to have her preliminary hearing in Cerro Gordo County District Court on July 15th. She’s currently being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $6000 bond.

For the latest

Trending
Worth County farmer fined $4500 for violations of state's manure management plan laws
Mason City Airport Commission recommends rejecting new Essential Air Service proposals, wants to continue working with SkyWest for now
Cerro Gordo County supervisors approve applying for funds to straighten curves on B-20 east of US Highway 65
Mason City man accused of vehicular homicide pleads guilty to lesser charge
Mason City's superintendent of schools bids farewell at his final school board meeting
Connect With Us