Mason City woman accused of entering, damaging Swaledale home
SWALEDALE — A Mason City woman has been jailed after being accused of going into a Swaledale home and causing damage.
19-year-old Mercades Motz is accused of going into a home in Swaledale late on Tuesday night and intentionally causing damage to the house and a vehicle totaling more than $1500.
Motz has been charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, as well as trespass causing injury or damage greater than $300, a serious misdemeanor.
Motz is scheduled to have her preliminary hearing in Cerro Gordo County District Court on July 15th. She’s currently being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $6000 bond.