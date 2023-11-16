Mason City woman accused of drug dealing pleads guilty to lesser charges

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman arrested on drug dealing charges last month has entered guilty pleas to lesser charges in the case.

A criminal complaint says law enforcement found almost 38 grams of methamphetamine and almost 32 grams of marijuana after they were called to the home of 36-year-old Keyanna Garrett on February 12th on an unrelated call. Investigators say they also found several scales and clear plastic baggies that are often used in drug distribution.

Garrett was charged with one count of intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, as well as intent to deliver marijuana, a Class D felony.

According to a plea agreement filed earlier this week in Cerro Gordo County District Court, Garrett has pleaded guilty to possession of meth and possession of marijuana, each charge a serious misdemeanor. The plea agreement calls for 30 days total in jail and a $430 fine when she’s sentenced at a later date.