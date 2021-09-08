Mason City woman accused of burglarizing rural Rockford home multiple times to plead guilty
ROCKFORD — A Mason City woman accused of multiple burglary charges in Floyd County has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors.
40-year-old Sarah Schilling was accused of burglarizing a home on three occasions on June 9th, 12th and 15th in rural Rockford, forcing her way into the home each time with numerous items being taken. Schilling was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree criminal mischief, all Class D felonies.
Court records filed on Tuesday in Floyd County District Court show that Schilling has agreed to plead guilty to one count of third-degree burglary, with prosecutors recommending a five-year suspended prison sentence and up to five years probation.
A formal plea change hearing has been scheduled for October 19th.