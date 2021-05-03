Mason City woman accused of bilking church out of $274,000
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman is facing federal charges of stealing $274,000 from a local church.
Melissa Noland was a financial record keeper for the First United Methodist Church in Mason City who is accused of skimming the cash from the church bank and payroll accounts between 2015 and 2019, with over a large portion of the funds used to to pay off her personal credit card debt.
Noland has been charged with wire fraud and is scheduled to have an arraignment hearing in federal court on May 12th.