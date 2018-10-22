Mason City urban deer hunt applications now available

MASON CITY — Applications are currently being taken by the Mason City Police Department for this year’s urban deer hunt. It’s the third year that the city has allowed bow hunting on certain city-owned properties in an attempt to reduce the deer population inside the city limits.

Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says this year’s hunt will is scheduled to start on November 1st. “Typically we start hunting on city-owned property about November 1st, depending on the weather, so we are limiting the potential contact that hunters might have with people who are using recreational spaces here in the city.”

Brinkley says the number of deer tags available has increased each year. “Year one, it was low, I want to say 20, which was still about 40-percent of our tags. Last year we filled 40 tags, which was 40-percent out of 100. This year we have 156 tags. Assuming we do similar numbers, we are hoping it will be in the area of 60 to 70 deer.”

Brinkley says most of the places designated for hunting are away from widely used public areas. “We’re going to work with Operations & Maintenance and Parks again like we have in the past to sign those areas when we’re going to have hunters in them. Like the other parks that are already approved and some of the other space that is already public property, we’ll sign them. We haven’t had a complaint at least since I’ve been here where we’ve had an interaction between somebody doing something recreationally and a hunter. I really think hunters are being really responsible about this. The times they are hunting are typically not during the peak recreation periods as well, so I think that conflict will be at a minimum.”

The City Council last week approved adding three areas of city-owned property to the list of places available to hunt. Those are the River Trail area near 10th Northeast, the area of the Decker Plant near 15th Northeast, and west of Elmwood Cemetery west of South Monroe.

To see the full list of hunting areas and to download the application for the urban deer hunt, click here