MASON CITY — TubaChristmas is Saturday in Mason City. It’s the 33rd year that TubaChristmas has been held in Mason City’s Southbridge Mall.

Organizer Jeff Kirkpatrick says around 75 to 100 low brass musicians will be gathering to play holiday favorites. He says is a great celebration of tubas, euphoniums, and other low brass instruments making wonderful sounds. He says it’s a great holiday tradition here not only in north-central Iowa but across the country and internationally.

Kirkpatrick says they hope people can either come down and watch or if they want to they can play as well. He says the performance starts at 1 o’clock at Southbridge Mall, and those wanting to play need to go to the Mason City High School band room starting at 10 o’clock tomorrow morning.

For more information about Mason City’s TubaChristmas, you can head to their Facebook site