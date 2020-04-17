Mason City Transit passengers required to wear masks, county health official says masks provide protection for you and others
MASON CITY — Starting on Monday, passengers of the Mason City Transit system will be required to wear a face mask or an alternative protective face covering while riding all transportation services or while at the transit station downtown. That includes passengers riding the fixed routes, paratransit, and “midnight special” services.
Karen Crimmings with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health says homemade masks are providing some level of protection when you are out in public. “If you think about it, what those masks are doing is helping so that droplets aren’t being spit out into the air when we’re coughing, sneezing, speaking, those kinds of things, so it’s actually containing the respiratory droplets from ourselves and stopping that from getting onto surfaces which then the next person then can come up and pick that virus up on the surface and then introduce it through their eyes, nose and mouth. So it’s kind of serving in that purpose as well as if somebody is around you and they are coughing, sneezing or putting respiratory droplets out, that barrier is going to be in place as well.”
Crimmings says she’d like to see more people wearing masks out in public, especially at places such as grocery stores. “If we’re all wearing masks, I think that’s going to help. It’s going to make people feel a little bit more normal when they walk in with one because everybody else is wearing them too. I think every little bit we can do to help slow this progression and stop being from getting sick, we should be using those tools.”
You can find the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance on making a cloth face mask and how to properly wear it by clicking at this link