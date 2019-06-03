Mason City teen facing terrorism, gang charges to plead guilty

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Mason City teen facing gang and terrorism-related charges.

16-year-old Justin Gilmore was arrested in March after an investigation that started last November where authorities believed there was a credible threat toward specific locations in Mason City. Court documents stated that Gilmore allegedly participated in or was a member of a criminal street gang and willfully aided and abetted any criminal act committed for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with any criminal street gang.

Gilmore was charged with criminal gang participation, gang recruitment, providing material support for terrorism, and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony. His trial was scheduled to start on June 18th, but online court records show that District Judge James Drew late last week approved the setting of a plea change hearing on July 15th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.