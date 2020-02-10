      Weather Alert

Mason City teen charged with sexual abuse

Feb 10, 2020 @ 6:28am

MASON CITY — A Mason City teen has been arrested on a sexual abuse charge.

Authorities booked 18-year-old Peyton Vandyke into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Friday. The Mason City Police Department says they received a report in November of a sexual assault of a minor.

Vandyke has been charged with second-degree sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12. That’s a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Vandyke remains booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $20,000 cash-only bond.

