Mason City teen charged with first-degree burglary after home break-in

MASON CITY — A Mason City teen has been arrested on a burglary charge. Mason City police say officers responded to a home in the 800 block of 8th Northeast at about 11:38 on the night of December 27th after a report that up to three males forced their way into the home.

One suspect allegedly held the adult female resident down while the other suspects stole items from the home. Police say the victim was alone and was strangled by her attacker, lost consciousness, and was also threatened that she would be stabbed.

Police on Thursday executed search warrants on a vehicle in the 500 block of North Washington as well as a residence in the zero block of South Adams in connection with the robbery. 16-year-old Joseph Jaskiel was arrested at the South Adams location and charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony that could carry up to a 25 year prison sentence.

Jaskiel was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail. Police say their investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.