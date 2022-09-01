KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Mason City superintendent: low state funding makes it tough for districts to deal with inflation

September 1, 2022 10:42AM CDT
MASON CITY — The Mason City Community School District’s superintendent hopes legislators will look at a higher funding level for education in the future.

Pat Hamilton says state funding is not enough in today’s economic climate.  “State funding has been between 1.5 to 2.5%. As we know inflation has been closer to 7-8% this year. It makes it tough. Natural gas prices are up, electricity is up, fuel for our buses is up. It does make it tough to balance the books at 2.5%. Of course we’d love to get more, but we’ve got to work with whatever we get, so in the end, whatever we get from the state is what we have to work with, and we have to balance our books based on what we get.”

Hamilton says it’s always tough to project a budget against inflation.  “We have to set our budget in the spring for the following year, and basically you’re funded for the next year on student enrollment. That can make it tough, those variables that you can’t control really make it difficult.”

Hamilton just completed his second month as the Mason City district’s new superintendent.

