Mason City sports bar agrees to $1000 civil penalty after violating the state’s emergency public health disaster proclamation
MASON CITY — A Mason City sports bar has agreed to a fine for violating the state’s emergency public health disaster proclamation.
The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division had said that on October 2nd, the Sports Page located in Southbridge Mall failed to comply by not ensuring at least six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking alone; failed to limit patrons from congregating together closer than six feet; failed to ensure that all patrons were seated at a table, booth or bar while consuming food and beverages; and/or failing to implement reasonable measures for increased hygiene practices.
As part of their settlement with the state, the Sports Page agreed to pay a $1000 civil penalty.
In a social media post made last week, the Sports Page apologized to the public and their customers for not being more proactive when it comes to those sections of the Iowa Code.