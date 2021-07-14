Mason City son and father convicted on federal drug dealing charges
MASON CITY — A Mason City son and father have been found guilty of federal methamphetamine and heroin dealing charges.
60-year-old Charlton Maxwell and 33-year-old Antione Maxwell were both convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute meth and heroin. Antione Maxwell was also convicted of three counts of distribution of meth and one count of distribution of heroin, while Charlton Maxwell was convicted of two counts of distribution of heroin and one count of distribution of heroin and meth.
The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says evidence at trial showed that both conspired to distribute large quantities of meth and heroin in and around Mason City between January 2018 and October 2020. Both were caught distributing the drugs and were involved with numerous others in a long-term conspiracy to distribute pounds of meth and heroin in the area.
Both men are facing lengthy prison terms when sentenced at a later date.