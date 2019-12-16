Mason City School District looking to apply for membership in Northeast Iowa Conference
MASON CITY — The Mason City School Board tonight will consider a recommendation to make an application for membership in the Northeast Iowa Conference.
The high school’s athletics and activities director Barry Andersen for the last few months has been looking into the possibility of the school district leaving the Central Iowa Metro League. Andersen’s recommendation to the board says moving to the Northeast Iowa Conference would cut travel costs almost in half and hopefully would equalize competition for students. Andersen in a memo to the school board says it would also help with scheduling, and that the student socio-economic profile is similar in all schools.
Five of the seven members of the Northeast Iowa Conference would have to approve the application. The NEIC’s current membership includes Waverly-Shell Rock, Decorah, Charles City, Crestwood, Waukon, Oelwein and New Hampton.
The Mason City School Board meets tonight at 5:30 in the administration building.