Mason City School Board to select new superintendent Friday morning
MASON CITY — The Mason City School Board will meet in a special session Friday morning to select the school district’s new superintendent.
Three finalists were interviewed earlier this week for the position — Bridgette Wagoner is currently the director of curriculum and instruction for the Mason City schools, Bryan Boyson currently serves as the superintendent of the Kenyon-Wanamingo School District in southern Minnesota, and Pat Hamilton currently is the director of student services in the Spencer Community School District.
The new superintendent would start their position on July 1st, replacing Dave Versteeg, who announced in November that he was retiring after five years of service.
The Mason City School Board meets at 7 o’clock Friday morning in the administration building at 1515 South Pennsylvania.