Mason City School Board to review “Return-To-Learn Plan” tonight
MASON CITY — The Mason City School Board meets tonight and will review the district’s “Return-To-Learn Plan”.
The draft plan was put together prior to Governor Reynolds’ announcement on Friday that she expects students to spend at least half of their education time in classrooms despite concerns the move could endanger children and teachers as the number of coronavirus cases increases in the state.
Superintendent Dave Versteeg says the number one priority of the district’s plan is to protect the health of students, staff and community and that all students have access to instruction opportunities to recover skills and achieve proficiency of grade level standards in a caring, responsive environment. He says the plan represents the district’s best thinking and planning to date on how they intend to open schools this fall.
The plan provides for in-person, continuous or online learning, as well as a hybrid of in-person and online.
He says a change from the extended closure of school this spring when continuous learning opportunities were voluntary is that all learning for the 2020-21 school year will be required, with attendance taken and grades earned whether in-person, online, or the hybrid.
The school board meets at 5:30 tonight with the meeting being held electronically.
