Mason City School Board to consider recommendation for district’s new director of curriculum and instruction
MASON CITY — The Mason City School Board tonight will consider approving a recommendation for the district’s new director of curriculum and instruction.
Bridgette Wagoner is currently the director of educational services in the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District. She’s a University of Northern Iowa graduate where she earned her bachelor’s degree in teaching English and her master’s degree in educational psychology.
She served as a teacher and professional development and curriculum coordinator for the Price Laboratory School-Northern University High School in Cedar Falls for 10 years before spending her last 10 years with the Waverly-Shell Rock district.
If Wagoner’s contract is approved, she’ll make $121,940 annually plus benefits. The board meets tonight at 5:30 in the district’s administration building.