Mason City School Board to consider mask mandate tonight — view what the public’s comments have been
MASON CITY — The Mason City School Board tonight will consider implementing a mask mandate.
The district asked for people to make written comments last week regarding the possibility of a mandate being implemented after a federal judge last week issued an order that blocked Iowa’s ban on mask mandates in school. Hundreds of comments were registered through the school district’s website, with those comments being shared with the board. You can see the full listing of comments by clicking here
A recommendation from the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health says they support the stance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the American Academy of Pediatrics of requiring masks within the school setting. County public health director Brian Hanft says last school year taught us why mask usage is important to keep kids in the classroom where they learn best.
The Mason City School Board meets tonight at 5:30 at the administration building.