Mason City School Board to consider mask mandate, Clear Lake School Board says no mandate for now
MASON CITY — The Mason City School Board is asking for the public’s input regarding wearing masks in schools, while the Clear Lake School Board has decided to not go with a mask mandate at this point. A federal judge earlier this week issued an order that blocks Iowa’s ban on mask mandates in schools.
=== The Mason City board will meet this coming Monday and have an agenda item related to a mask mandate. The board is asking people to make written comments about a mask mandate plan due to the physical limitations of the boardroom and the time limitations of the open forum set by board policy. Students, staff, parents and the public may share their thoughts and opinions on a mask requirement by visiting the school district’s website, masoncityschools.org, and clicking on the link in the article “Request for Comment Submission on Mandating Masks in School.” You can directly link to that by clicking here. Comments will be shared with the board prior to the meeting. Comments must be submitted by Friday at noon.
=== Clear Lake’s board on Tuesday night decided they would remain without masks for the time being. Superintendent Doug Gee in a social media post says the district has not seen a big increase in positive cases so far this fall. He says the district will continue with current mitigation strategies of sanitizing, hand washing, communicating with parents and staff, and encouraging sick students and staff to stay home. Gee says the district plans to make decisions on recommendations and/or requirements as the district feels they are best for students based on the district’s data. He also says he hopes students will continue to treat each other with dignity and respect that they have shown regarding using or not using masks.
Governor Kim Reynolds signed the statewide ban on school mask mandates in May and she indicated in a written statement that the state will appeal the federal judge’s ruling. Reynolds said parents should decide whether their own children wear masks at school.