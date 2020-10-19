Mason City School Board to consider early retirement program
MASON CITY — The Mason City School Board tonight will consider approving an early retirement incentive program.
The board is being presented two proposals to consider: one would be for eligible employees who are at least 55 years of age at the time of retirement and have a minimum of 10 complete and continuous years of service for the district, while the other plan would be for employees at least 55 years old at the time of retirement and have a minimum of five complete and continuous years of service.
Superintendent Dave Versteeg in a memo to the board says with a declining enrollment for this school year and beyond, it’s likely that staffing will need to be adjusted to balance the budget.
He says an early retirement program is effective in helping the district make adjustments in staffing for several reasons including: the analysis of each retiring position for replacement and/or combining with another position or reducing through attrition as opposed to forced cuts and layoffs; if the retiree’s position is filled, it’s often by an employee earning a lower salary; and the lower salary of the new employee replacing the retiree offset the costs of providing the early retirement incentive.
84 current employees would be eligible if the 10 years of consecutive service is used, while 124 employees would be if the five years of consecutive service is selected.
The Mason City School Board meets tonight at 5:30 at the district’s administration center.