Mason City School Board scheduled to fill board vacancy tonight
MASON CITY — The Mason City School Board tonight is slated to fill a vacancy on the board. Kristine Cassel announced late last month that she was resigning from her position after serving just under a year.
The school district asked candidates interested in filling the position to complete a questionnaire for current board members to review prior to making a selection. The board tonight will hear from those candidates and then appoint a candidate to fill the vacancy.
The board meets tonight at 5:30 in the administration building. People can view the meeting online by heading to masoncityschools.org.