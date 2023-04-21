Mason City School Board passes district’s FY 2024 budget

MASON CITY — The Mason City School Board this week approved the school district’s budget for Fiscal Year 2024 which begins on July 1st.

The district’s finance director Cherie Yoder says the property tax levy for the new fiscal year will be $14.96 per $1000 assessed valuation, lower than in previous years. “This is 1.9% less than last year. Our FY ‘22-23 tax rate is 16.86647, and FY ‘21-22 was 16.9975, so it is a reduction in property taxes.”

Total expenditures in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget are just under $68 million, compared to the re-estimated amount of $72.7 million in the current fiscal year and $77.1 million in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget.

