Mason City School Board election winners: Koehler, Lee, Markos, Nelson

MASON CITY — Incumbent Katherine Koehler won re-election to the Mason City School Board on Tuesday and was joined by the other three portions of what was termed as the “KLMN” ticket on the ballot as the four winners in the election.

Koehler received the most votes out of the eight candidates on with 2608. Jennifer Lee had the second-highest vote total with 2525, followed by Madison Nelson with 2524 and Megan Markos rounding out the four winners with 2294 votes.

Tom Stalker finished fifth with 1560 votes, Kathleen Easley received 1449 votes, followed by Ryan Schupick with 1227 and Constance Dianda with 1217.