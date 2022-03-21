Mason City School Board could decide on new mascot tonight
The Mason City School Board tonight could make a final decision on the school district’s next mascot.
Tonight’s agenda has a presentation from the Mason City High School Student Senate that will make a recommendation based on a vote of the students. Three mascots, the Majors, the Monarchs, and the RiverHawks, were voted on by students earlier this month. The school board will then make a decision on whether to accept that recommendation.
The board earlier this school year decided to do away with the school’s longtime Mohawks mascot.
The Mason City School Board meets tonight at 5:30 at the district’s administration building.