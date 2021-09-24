Mason City School Board candidate Tass to stop campaigning
MASON CITY — A day after learning that her name would remain on the Mason City School Board election ballot, Cristy Tass says she will no longer seek the position.
Tass posted on her Facebook page on Thursday morning that she was dropping out of the race, adding “I will help children and teachers in other ways”.
Tass’ candidacy was questioned earlier this week due to a paperwork error in which she intended to run for a full four-year term on the board, but marked in error a box on her nomination petitions that she was running to fill a two-year term on the board caused by a vacancy. A special committee on Wednesday afternoon voted to allow her to stay on the ballot as running for the vacancy.
A number of screenshots with comments allegedly attributed to Tass circulated on social media since that time that could be interpreted to contain racist and homophobic statements.
Despite Tass’ declaration that she is dropping out, the official withdrawal deadline was Tuesday evening at 5:00 PM, so her name will remain on the November ballot for the position, along with Peterson Jean-Pierre, who was appointed by the board to fill the position until the election.