Mason City School Board approves cutting three first-year teachers due to lower enrollment
MASON CITY — The Mason City School Board this week approved terminating the contracts of three first-year teachers at the end of the school year. Lower enrollment is forcing the reduction in the workforce in the Mason City Community School District. The board was told earlier this month that it was possible they would have to decide on cutting up to 15 first-year teachers pending on potential retirements and unsigned contracts for the next school year.
Board member Katie Koehler says the cuts were a tough decision to make. “I’m not saying anybody is enjoying this. The money that pays for our teachers is separate than the money that pays for the facility. There’s many different silos to this, sometimes it’s hard for people to understand the school budget and how this works. Even within our own teachers, (they say) how can we get rid of these teachers, but keep Title One and things like that. Those are all separate funds. We are also dictated by law in how that works.”
Koehler says there is the possibility that any or all of the three could be re-hired if there is a last-minute resignation. “If we get rid of these people, or not offer them a contract, we might be offering a contract later, that is something that has happened in the past. I don’t like it, but at the same time, especially for the public to understand, with the lower enrollment, this is part of the process.”
The three reduced were first-year teachers Emma Hanson, Amy Rollene and Nicole Sluik.