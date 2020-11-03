Mason City School Board approves construction bid for fieldhouse, natatorium project, $2 million lower than estimate
MASON CITY — The Mason City School Board last night awarded the construction contract for the fieldhouse and natatorium addition to the high school to a Mason City construction company.
Henkel Construction’s bid of $23,920,000 was about $2 million lower than the estimated cost of construction. Henkel’s base bid was $75,000 higher, but Scott Smed of Bergland & Cram architects says one cost savings of $63,000 was to not put brick on the north side of the addition and put metal paneling which matches with the current high school building. “That is an area where you’ve got your current industrial arts building on the north side and it is all metal siding there. On the new fieldhouse, that will be all metal siding also. What we’re doing essentially is everything in between those two buildings will continue to be metal siding facing the fieldhouse. Under the base bid, we had brick and concrete panels to mimic what is going on on the rest of the school, and this was a pretty good cost savings to just use the metal.”
The other cost savings measure was saving $12,000 by using a different type of brick that was used for the Lincoln Intermediate building construction. “In a modular brick, you have three brick tall would be eight inches. In a utility brick, two brick tall is eight inches. You essentially have the same material amount, you just have less labor installing because you have less pieces here physically putting up every time.”
The fieldhouse will include a 200-meter track and three different multi-purpose courts, while the natatorium includes an 11-lane pool with a second level mezzanine and seating area. Construction on the project could begin before the end of the year with an estimated 18 months to complete it.