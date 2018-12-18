Mason City Salvation Army still short of kettle campaign goal (AUDIO)

MASON CITY — There’s less than a week to go for the Mason City Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle Campaign.

Captain Kenyon Sivels says they currently are at risk of not hitting the campaign goal and they are in urgent need of bell ringers. “Through the weekend, we are at $63,100. That’s $31,000 away from our goal. If everyone in north Iowa put $1.25 in the bucket, we would meet our goal.”

Sivels says you can find a list of open shifts for kettle sites at their Facebook site. If you want to sign up as an individual or a group to fill an open shift at a kettle, you can call the Salvation Army at 424-4031.

You can listen back to our full interview with Sivels below