MASON CITY — The Mason City Salvation Army has reached their Christmas Kettle Campaign fundraising goal.

The Salvation Army had set a $95,000 goal for this season, and Captain Kenyon Sivels says a total of $96,667 was raised.

Sivels says the Salvation Army officers, staff and advisory board wish to express their great and heartfelt thanks for their continued support and helping to make the goal to meet the needs of the north-central Iowa community.