Mason City Salvation Army Krugerrand Auction is Saturday

MASON CITY — The 20th annual Mason City Salvation Army Tom Fretty Krugerrand Auction fundraiser will be held at Southbridge Mall Saturday morning.

Captain Kenyon Sivels says there’s a couple of different things happening with this year’s event. He says the location will be in the old Bookworld location near the main doors on the south side of the mall. There will also be a silent auction component to this year’s event along with the traditional auctioning of items.”

Sivels says the money raised helps support the Salvation Army not only during the holiday season but year-round. “Come out, buy some gifts for your family and friends, and support a great cause at the same time. All the proceeds go back to the Salvation Army to help support the different programs and all the things we do.”

The silent auction starts at 10:30, with the live auction starting at 11 o’clock.