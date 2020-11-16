Mason City Salvation Army Christmas kettle campaign kicks off
MASON CITY —The Mason City Salvation Army’s annual Christmas kettle campaign formally gets underway this week.
Major Geffory Crowell says while there were a few kettles out last week, things move forward in full starting today. “You’ll see more kettles around Clear Lake and Mason City. Our biggest obstacle so far is we need volunteers to fill those sites.”
Crowell says it’s easy if you want to volunteer to man a kettle site. “You can go to registertoring.com and sign yourself up. It’s all online, you don’t even need to talk to anybody. Pick an open store, pick an open time. Or you can just call the Salvation Army at 641-424-4031 and if you are more comfortable talking to someone, Mona in our office will set you up.”
If you are concerned about volunteering for the Salvation Army, Crowell says there are pandemic protocols in place. “We do require mask wearing for our bell ringers and we have disinfectant wipes at all the spots. If someone is uncomfortable, we can wipe the kettles, wipe your hands, wipe whatever you need. We want to make sure everybody feels safe in giving to the Salvation Army.”
Crowell says besides dropping money into a kettle, there are other ways you can make a donation to the campaign. “If you don’t feel comfortable going to a kettle, there’s a website called masoncityredkettle.org. If you don’t feel comfortable going to a physical site, you can certainly do that online.”
Crowell says starting later this week people will also be able to use smartphone apps to make a donation at the kettle sites. “All of our sites should have the ability to use Apple Pay and Google Pay. Then there’s also you can just take a picture of it on your phone and it will take you right to a site where you can donate right from your phone.”
The goal for this year’s fundraising campaign is $275,300.
Campaign Chairman Tim Fleming’s interview with Major Crowell