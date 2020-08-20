Mason City runner-up for All-America City Award
MASON CITY — The City of Mason City is one of ten runners-up for the annual “All-America City Award”. The award from the National Civic League recognizes the work of communities in using inclusive civic engagement to address critical issues and create stronger connections among residents, businesses, nonprofits and government leaders. The city made a final presentation to a panel of judges earlier in the day on Wednesday prior to last night’s award ceremony.
Mayor Bill Schickel says he’s pleased the city was one of 20 finalists from hundreds of applications submitted for the award. “A very strong competition, congratulations to all the award winners. We’re honored to be a finalist, one of 20 cities in the United States. The only city in Iowa to be a finalist. On to next year.”
Schickel thanked those who helped prepare the city’s application for the award. “I couldn’t be more grateful to the team that has really come together to promote our downtown, promote the River City Renaissance Project, promote all the things we’re doing in the areas of volunteerism. We’ve got a great, great story to tell, and we’ll continue to do that.”
The city’s presentation Wednesday morning received several positive comments from the panel of judges, and Schickel was appreciative of the work put into telling the city’s story. “I just want to thank everybody. We’ve been working on this for better than six months now, and really the way the community has come together to tell our story has been very, very gratifying.”
The winning communities were El Paso Texas, Algoma Wisconsin, Rancho Cucamonga California, Pitt County North Carolina, Danville Virginia, Rochester New York, Portsmouth Ohio, Miami Gardens Florida, Franklin Tennessee, and Muncie Indiana.