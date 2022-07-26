Mason City residents reminded about street closures for RAGBRAI Wednesday and Thursday
MASON CITY — Mason City residents are being reminded that traffic will be impacted Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning due to RAGBRAI’s overnight stop.
Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says certain streets will be closed starting midday Wednesday as bikers make their way in from Emmetsburg. “The closure of the route inbound will be from 1:00-7:00 in the afternoon. That will include: 19th Street Southwest where there will only be westbound traffic; Pierce Avenue from 1st Northwest to 19th Southwest where there will only be southbound traffic; and then 1st Northwest will be closed from Pierce to downtown, and State Street will be closed from downtown to East Park, actually the five corners at Kentucky, to make sure we have a safe passage for all those people. There will be some definite inconveniences for people. We’ve tried to get the information out early, we’ve wanted people to go look, find your house on the map, see how you’re impacted by the route and then find a way around that.”
Brinkley says not only will law enforcement from Mason City be working the event, other agencies will be helping as well. “Obviously we don’t find out about RAGBRAI until after the first of the year, and so we had a lot of people who already had vacation bids in pursuant to our collective bargaining agreement. We are relying on a lot of our local partners, a lot of agencies from the area, as far away as Cedar Falls, the State Patrol sent us some people. We have about 50 officers working that day, about 30 of those work for us and 20 work for lots of other friendly agencies that are coming to help. It is all hands on deck, it will be a busy couple of days.”
An interactive map is available for residents, businesses, and RAGBRAI guests to help provide guidance on traffic, campground locations, and downtown street closures. Residents are encouraged to click here, read the information and then enter their address to see how RAGBRAI’s visit to Mason City may impact them:
https://masoncityiowa.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer3d/index.html?id=1b44c474bc084e10b0255facb95597d5
Click on the map layer icon in the upper right corner to select the layers that you want to see on the map. This will help you to find detour routes through your neighborhood during closures, where support vehicles will be traveling, shuttle routes for RAGBRAI guests, and how the downtown area will be closed to provide a safe space for vendors and entertainment.