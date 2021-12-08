Mason City residents can now sign up for Alternate Side Parking text messages
MASON CITY — Mason City mayor Bill Schickel says the city is ready to go for Friday’s predicted snowfall, and says you can prepare as well by signing up for text messages to be alerted when alternate side parking starts being enforced.
“All you need to do is text MCPARKING to the number 91896. If you want to get an alert when that alternate side parking ordinance is in effect you can do that,” Schickel says.
Schickel says the alternate side parking method of cleaning Mason City’s streets has been successful in the past. “It works just fine. There’s no perfect system, but we have a reputation for really keeping our streets clean. The crews do an outstanding job. We’re in good shape for staffing and equipment for when that first snow hits.”
Schickel says the city is in good shape for supplies this winter since we haven’t had a major snowfall yet. “We’re ready to go, we’re in good shape. Actually when we don’t have snow early on, that saves us on supplies, so we’re in good shape there.”
For most Mason City streets, people should park on the odd side of the road on odd days and even side of the roads on even days, with the change over time for the next day being from 4:00-7:00 PM.
For full details on alternate side parking in Mason City, click here
To hear more comments from Schickel from today’s “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO, head to the audio player below