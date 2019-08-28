Mason City residents accused of conspiring to burglarize home
PLYMOUTH — Two Mason City residents have been arrested after a scheme to burglarize a Plymouth residence.
Authorities accuse 43-year-old Nicole Cooper of committing felony conspiracy by meeting a victim at a bar on August 20th, and during that time, her friend 44-year-old Chad Wolfe, burglarized and committed theft at the residence, breaking in and stealing items valued at more than $1500.
A search warrant was executed in the 2300 block of 26th Southwest in Mason City where authorities also allegedly found methamphetamine.
Wolfe has been charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, criminal mischief and possession of meth. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $5000 bond.
Cooper has been charged with conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and possession of marijuana. She’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $2000 bond.