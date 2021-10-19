Mason City reminds residents open burning of yard waste not allowed
MASON CITY — City of Mason City officials are reminding residents that open burning of yard waste within the city limits is prohibited.
The city will pick up bagged leaves or clippings and bundled branches free of charge on your regular garbage pickup day between April 1st and November 30th, subject to favorable weather conditions. The bags need to be 30 gallon or less in size, made of biodegradable paper, and not filled with more than 50 pounds. Yard waste bags are available at grocery, hardware and retail stores.
Branches smaller than four inches in diameter need to be tied in bundles with string, twine or nylon, and you should not use wire. Bundles cannot be larger than 18 inches in diameter or four feet in length.
The Landfill of North Iowa also takes leaves and grass clippings, and you can contact them for any applicable fees.
For more about the city’s laws on yard waste and other information, click here