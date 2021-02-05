Mason City receives grant ahead of hosting state historic preservation summit
MASON CITY — Mason City is among the recipients of new grants for historic preservation projects announced this week by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.
The State Historic Preservation Office, a bureau of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, awarded the grants through its Certified Local Government program for historic preservation, which encourages governmental partnerships, provides training and technical assistance, and supports preservation of historic resources at the local level.
The Mason City Historic Preservation Commission will be receiving a $12,000 grant as part of hosting the 2022 Preserve Iowa Summit to showcase the city’s history as well as its many examples of Prairie School architecture and preservation accomplishments.