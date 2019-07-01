Mason City re-designated as “Iowa Great Place”, designated Cultural & Entertainment District
By KGLO News
Jul 1, 2019 @ 5:03 AM

MASON CITY — The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has re-designated Mason City as an Iowa Great Place, and they’ve also designated Mason City for one of three new Cultural and Entertainment Districts.

Mason City received the Iowa Great Place re-designation for the Willow Creek Downtown Corridor Development on the southern boundary of the downtown area. Project development in that area will focus on creating an inviting, usable space incorporating the natural environment and complementing community and downtown assets and economic development.

The Cultural and Entertainment District includes the Main Street Mason City program area and the Downtown Mason City Historic District. Major anchors include the MacNider Art Museum, Mason City Public Library, Music Man Square, Historic Park Inn Hotel, Mason City Community Theater and Steben’s Children’s Theater.

