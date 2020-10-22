Mason City ranks favorably again in latest cost of living report
MASON CITY — Mason City continues to rank favorably among Midwest communities in the latest quarterly Cost of Living Index Report produced by the Council for Community and Economic Research. That index is based on six components — housing, utilities, groceries, transportation, healthcare, and miscellaneous goods & services. 100 on the index represents the national average, with scores above 100 indicating a higher living cost and lower than 100 indicating a lower living cost.
Mason City Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Robin Anderson says Mason City’s index score is 88.9. “We really seem to be holding our own in maintaining a lower than average cost of living which is great for everybody who lives in north Iowa.”
Anderson says living costs in Mason City, including the cost of groceries, continue to be a good value, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. “I took a look at groceries, because a lot more people seem to be home more during the pandemic and cooking more at home, and having kids home when other times they might be in school all day, and knowing that the supply chain has been disrupted. Really our grocery costs have also held steady. When you look at other places like Honolulu, New York and even Juneau Alaska, they have really seen their food prices increase.”
Anderson says Mason City continues to score well in many of the index’s other categories. “Our bright spots continue to be healthcare, which is quite remarkable. We have wonderful healthcare close to home and it’s also a good value. Our utility costs are slightly higher, that would be for our water, sewer, electricity. Our housing costs are also lower than other communities of our size.”
Mason City’s 88.9 overall score on the index is favorable to other cities in Iowa and surrounding states, such as Dubuque which has an index score of 90.0, Peoria Illinois is at 91.1, Lincoln Nebraska at 95.0, Ames is at 98.7, St. Cloud Minnesota at 101.1, and Sioux Falls at 103.4.