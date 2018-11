MASON CITY- The Mason City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. 15 year old Tala Schaal is 5 foot 5 and around 130 pounds with dyed hair. Police believe she is somewhere in the Mason City/Clear Lake area and has been since she went missing. Police do not believe she is in danger. Anyone with information about Schaal’s whereabouts are asked to call 641-421-3000.