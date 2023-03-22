Mason City police release more details about worker-related death of Cerro Gordo County employee

MASON CITY — Authorities have released more details about the work-related death of a Cerro Gordo County employee.

The Mason City Police Department in a written statement says they were dispatched after a call at 9:40 last Thursday morning from a co-worker who reported a county employee had been injured while working with machinery on Nature Center Road, the road that leads into Lime Creek Nature Center on the city’s north side.

The responding officers found 44-year-old Cory Behr of Rockwell dead from the work-related accident.

The Police Department says the investigation into the accident is ongoing and that no other details are being released at this time.