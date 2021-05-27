      Weather Alert

Mason City police investigating Wednesday night shooting that injured one

May 27, 2021 @ 10:20am

MASON CITY — Mason City police are continuing their investigation of a shooting incident late Wednesday night that injured one person.

Lt. Rich Jensen says officers were dispatched to the zero block of 6th Northwest shortly before 10 o’clock on the report of possible gunfire. Shortly after that time, a 19-year-old unidentified man arrived at the hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his arm.

The victim and another man were in the 600 block of North Enterprise Alley when an occupant of a vehicle discharged a firearm at them.

Jensen says if you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

