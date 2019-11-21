Mason City police investigate shots being fired into a house
MASON CITY — Mason City police are investigating an incident of shots being fired into a home late Wednesday night.
Lt. Rich Jensen says officers were called just before 10:10 PM to the 1100 block of East State Street, where a resident had reported that they heard several shots and their front door had been struck by gunfire.
During the investigation, officers found two bullet holes in the front door, and that the shooting had taken place at least 15 minutes prior to the resident calling 9-1-1. There were two people in the home when officers arrived, with neither being injured.
Anybody with information about this incident is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 421-3636.