UPDATE — missing Mason City homeless man found

Updated at 12:10 PM — Mason City Police Department now advises that Kamish has been found in the state of Iowa.

MASON CITY — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in attempting to locate a missing Mason City man.

The Mason City Police Department says they are looking for 34-year-old Eli Kamish, who was homeless in early February when he was last seen. A picture of Kamish can be found with this story at kglonews.com. Police say family and friends have not spoken to him in about three months and they have recently started social media efforts asking for the public’s help to locate him.

The police department’s Mike McKelvey says while Kamish is not considered to be a missing person nor do they have information to suggest his disappearance is involuntary or suspicious at this time, they are trying to help family and friends locate him because homeless persons may be at elevated risks due to various circumstances.

McKelvey says they are asking service providers that work with homeless people to forward this information to peers in other locations in case Kamish has relocated there. They are also asking local property owners to check vacant buildings and exterior property as the weather warms.

If you come into contact with Kamish, you are asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.