Mason City police arrest two students for making threats to school district
MASON CITY — Police say they’ve arrested two juveniles in connection with multiple threats of violence being made against the Mason City Community School District.
Police say they were contacted Wednesday morning by school officials over concerns of a social media post that was circulating amongst some students containing a warning about threats of violent acts that were to take place on Friday.
During the investigation, it was learned that a Snapchat post was made by a pre-teen student who school staff identified during their initial investigation. The student and parent were cooperative and were interviewed by investigators, with the investigation revealing that the student did not have any direct information of any threats made specifically toward the Mason City schools.
Police were then called at about 12:45 Wednesday afternoon on two separate incidents of Mason City High School students who were making specific threats of violence towards students, staff and facilities. After investigating, the two students were referred to Juvenile Court Services for a single count of threats of terrorism.
Police say the incidents remain under investigation and that the school district is working with them to investigate the incidents and to ensure a safe environment for students and staff.