Mason City pleads not guilty to multiple burglaries at home

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to burglarizing the same house twice.

46-year-old Kevin Sullivan was accused of breaking into a southwestern Mason City residence on September 12th, where he allegedly rummaged through the home owner’s purse, taking several credit cards, cash and keys to her vehicle.

Sullivan is accused of going back to the same house on October 7th and allegedly stole two dogs.

Sullivan was arrested in mid-October on charges of second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, as well as multiple contempt citations for violating a no-contact order.

He pleaded not guilty last week to the charges in Cerro Gordo County District Court. His trial is scheduled to start on December 13th.