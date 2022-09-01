Mason City pharmacy fined, placed on probation

MASON CITY — A Mason City pharmacy has been placed on probation and fined $20,000 by the Iowa Board of Pharmacy.

The board responded to complaints of the Walgreens pharmacy, with an inspection in December 2021 showing inadequate staffing due to high staff turnover. During that inspection, three different Schedule II controlled substances were counted, and all three showed discrepancies between the perpetual inventory and the actual on-hand inventory.

The pharmacy’s pharmacist in charge vacated the position in March 2021, but the board did not receive notification of a temporary replacement nor an application naming a permanent replacement until December 27th.

During the week of January 17th of this year, the pharmacy was intermittently closed during regular business hours due to the lack of a pharmacist in charge. When the pharmacy was able to find coverage and be open, the pharmacists were unable to transfer prescriptions when requested by patients, and as a result, some patients were not able to access their medications.

Walgreens entered into a settlement agreement with the state that was approved by the board last week. They must pay a $20,000 civil penalty and be on probation for a period of 18 months. The pharmacy must also follow state guidelines to ensure staffing needs are met and how to deal with the lack of adequate staffing.

You can read the full settlement agreement by clicking here