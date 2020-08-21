Mason City performing arts pavilion, Winnebago County conservation center receive Community Attractions and Tourism program grants
Artist rendering of the performing arts pavilion that's part of the River City Renaissance project
MASON CITY — Two north-central Iowa projects have been awarded funding from the state’s Community Attractions and Tourism grant program.
The state’s Enhance Iowa Board, which oversees the CAT program, awarded the North Iowa Band Festival Foundation $375,000 that will be put toward the performing arts pavilion that is a part of the River City Renaissance project, while the Winnebago County Conservation Board received $250,000 to use for a new environmental education center.
Mason City Chamber of Commerce president Robin Anderson told the board that fundraising continues for the pavilion project. “Our plan to approach patrons of the Municipal Band over the summer concert series was canceled by COVID, but we are ready to move ahead with this as soon as we have a commitment or that Enhance Iowa Board has made its decision.”
The Band Festival Foundation had submitted a request for $400,000, and a contingency was put on the $375,000 grant that the $25,000 difference be raised in 90 days. Anderson told the board prior to the award that she’s confident closing that gap will not be an issue. “If we receive less than is requested, the new fundraising gap would be easy to identify and we would get to work immediately to fill that gap. I feel confident that we could fill the gap within 30 days.”
Winnebago County’s environmental education center would be constructed on county-owned land near Leland. Conservation Board director Robert Schwartz says the CAT grant is a big help for their project. “The CAT money would be the last money if we were approved. We have some funds in a conservation reserve fund that normally is used for land acquisition and development. We’ve agreed to delay some projects and put that money towards this project. We will also continue to private fundraise as time goes on.”
Schwartz says with the grant being approved, groundbreaking for the project will likely take place later this year. “I talked to our architect this week and he feels that if we would get the grant, and if my board moves forward, we could let bids in approximately 30 days and with construction to start in about 60 days, sometime in October, middle of October.”
A third north-central Iowa project, the Northwood-Kensett School District’s Vikings Activity Center, has applied for funds from the CAT program, but the Enhance Iowa Board’s CAT subcommittee did not make any recommendations regarding that project at Thursday afternoon’s meeting.