Mason City native Skinner named to be the new head of the Iowa Department of Corrections
By KGLO News
Jun 4, 2019 @ 5:37 AM

DES MOINES — A Mason City native has been appointed by Governor Kim Reynolds to head the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Reynolds on Monday announced she had named Beth Skinner as director of the department, which oversees nine correctional institutions. Skinner will replace interim director Dan Craig, who will retire later this month.

Skinner, who currently lives in Des Moines,  has been working as the department’s director of risk reduction, in which she led recidivism reduction efforts. She also led the department’s research division and training department.

She has bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees from the University of Iowa. Skinner is a 1990 graduate of Mason City High School.

 

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

